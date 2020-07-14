Advertisement

Macomb County deputies won't be looking for mask violators

Jul. 14, 2020
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in Michigan’s third-largest county will respond to business complaints about customers not wearing masks.

But they won’t be actively enforcing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order.

Macomb County deputies will treat a no-mask incident as a trespassing violation if a store owner calls for help.

If people want to complain about others not wearing masks, the sheriff’s department says they should contact the attorney general’s office.

Whitmer ordered people to wear masks inside businesses and in crowded outdoor spaces to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Violators can be fined $500.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

