Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 662 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 13 more coronavirus deaths and 662 new cases on Tuesday.

At least 2,582 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 52,685 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 560 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 793 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,235 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,720 cases and 61 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 639 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 587 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 574 cases and 12 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 491 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 110 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 79 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.