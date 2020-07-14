Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

FEDERAL EXECUTION

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The U.S. on Tuesday carried out its first federal execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection a man convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. The execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, over the objection of the victims’ relatives and following days of legal wrangling and delays, revived the debate over capital punishment during a time of widespread social unrest. Lee, 47, of Yukon, Oklahoma, professed his innocence just before he was executed at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. His final words were: “You’re killing an innocent man.” The decision to move forward with the first execution by the Bureau of Prisons since 2003 — and two others scheduled later in the week — drew scrutiny from civil rights groups and relatives of Lee’s victims, who had sued to try to halt it. By Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

DEADLY INDIANA CRASH

RICHMOND, Ind. — A semitrailer was going 72 mph (116 kilometers per hour) when it crashed into a car that had slowed for an Indiana highway construction zone, killing four young siblings, authorities said. The truck’s driver, Corey R. Withrow, 31, of Camden, Ohio, has been charged by Wayne County prosecutors with felony counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and reckless homicide for Thursday’s deadly crash on Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana. SENT: 240 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

INDIANAPOLIS — Thirteen more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 while another 662 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Tuesday. UPCOMING: 180 words.

CASINO LAYOFFS-BOYD GAMING

LAS VEGAS — A U.S. casino company with 29 properties in 10 states is laying off thousands of employees, citing a slow restart to business following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. has properties in Indiana and nine other states. SENT: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

— LIGHTNING STRIKE-DEATH: A man who was struck by lightning last week while working on the roof of a southwestern Indiana warehouse has died from his injuries, a coroner said.

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA BEACH: A beach along Lake Michigan in northwestern Indiana will be shut down as part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

