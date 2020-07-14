Associated Press Indiana Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 14.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Indianapolis bureau is reachable at 317-639-5501. Send daybook items to Indiana@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Indiana and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 11:00 AM GOP Sen. Todd Young continues his RESTART Tour - Republican Sen. Todd Young continues his RESTART Tour, promoting his bipartisan bill that 'will provide needed support to Indiana job-creators in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic', with a stop at Slippery Noodle in Indianapolis

Location: Slippery Noodle Inn, 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN

Weblinks: https://www.young.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/sentoddyoung

Contacts: Sen. Todd Young press, Press@Young.Senate.Gov, 1 202 228 0223

Members of the media wishing to attend this event should RSVP to press@young.senate.gov.

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 Thor Industries: Q3 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://ir.thorindustries.com/home/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/Thor_Industries

Contacts: Thor Industries Inc Investor Relations, investors@thorindustries.com, 1 574 970 7460

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 10:00 AM '2020 Congressional Pig Book' released - Citizens Against Government Waste release '2020 Congressional Pig Book' - a database of pork projects identified by CAGW - and the 2020 Pig Book Summary, profiling 'the most egregious examples' from the fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills, via virtual press conference with Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Reps. Ted Budd, Tim Burchett, Bill Flores, Debbie Lesko, Tom McClintock and Ralph Norman, with pre-recorded messages from GOP Sens. Mike Braun, Ted Cruz, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee and Rand Paul

Weblinks: http://www.cagw.org, https://twitter.com/GovWaste

Contacts: Alex Abrams, CAGW communications, aabrams@cagw.org, 1 202 271 3979

The virtual press conference will be held on a private Zoom webinar. If you respond and plan to attend, you will receive a private invitation to the virtual conference. Please do not share this information with anyone else. They will not be allowed into the webinar. However, if you have a substitute reporter, they can let them in with their approval. Hold your questions until the end of the press conference

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 Latest execution scheduled after federal govt resumed capital punishment after nearly 20 years - Execution scheduled for Wesley Ira Purkey, who violently raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl, and then dismembered, burned, and dumped the body in a septic pond. He was found guilty of kidnapping resulting in a child's death in 2003, and was sentenced to death. The execution represents one of the first by the federal govt in nearly 20 years, after the Department of Justice announced in July 2019 that the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) was adopting an addendum to the Federal Execution Protocol to replace the previously-used three-drug procedure with pentobarbital, which is used in 14 states and has been cleared as constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court. Originally scheduled for December 2019, the execution (one of five announced by the DoJ in July 2019) was stayed by a district court's preliminary injunction, but that was vacated by a court of appeals. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge to the method, allowing the executions to proceed as planned

Location: U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Terre Haute, IN

Weblinks: http://www.justice.gov, https://twitter.com/TheJusticeDept

Contacts: DoJ press, 1 202 514 2007