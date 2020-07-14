IN Lottery
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:
11-12-33-36-49, Cash Ball: 4
(eleven, twelve, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
01-02-08-25-26-28-30-32-38-40-48-49-58-61-62-63-68-71-79-80, BE: 62
(one, two, eight, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-nine, eighty; BE: sixty-two)
5-6-1, SB: 2
(five, six, one; SB: two)
1-4-9-1, SB: 2
(one, four, nine, one; SB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Estimated jackpot: $87 million