Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press
Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Northwestern vice president Jim Phillips has been named chairman of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season. He will succeed Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart. Phillips is in his fourth year on the committee and will spend the upcoming season as vice chairman. The current chairman, Duke athletic director Kevin White, will rotate off the committee on Sept. 1.