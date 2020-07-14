Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government has carried out its first execution in almost two decades, killing by lethal injection a man convicted of murdering an Arkansas family in a 1990s plot to build a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest. Forty-seven-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, died Tuesday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. Lee's last words were: “You’re killing an innocent man.” Lee is the first death row inmate to be executed since 2003. Lee's execution came over the objection of the victims’ family and following a series of delays and legal challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic. Lee's lawyer says it's “beyond shameful" the government carried out the execution.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says a man who was struck by lightning last week while working on the roof of a southwestern Indiana warehouse has died from his injuries. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says 34-year-old Jose Louis Lopez Mora died Sunday afternoon while the Seymour man was undergoing treatment at an Evansville hospital. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Lopez Mora’s death was ruled an accident, and no autopsy is scheduled. He was struck by lightning last Wednesday while working on the roof of an Evansville warehouse that’s leased by Berry Global.

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — A beach along Lake Michigan in northwestern Indiana will be shut down as part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura says that starting Wednesday, Whihala Beach will be closed until further notice. Stahura says large crowds at the beach have been unable to consistently follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Whiting Lakefront Park also will be closed to vehicular traffic starting Wednesday. Bike and walking trails will remain open for pedestrian use. The Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that 452 additional virus cases have been confirmed, bringing the state’s total to more than 52,000.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for two people involved in a reported assault of a Black man at a southern Indiana lake says his clients are victims, not attackers. Vauhxx Booker says the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the Independence Day weekend. But an attorney for Sean Purdy and Caroline McCord said in a press conference Monday that Booker threatened them and punched Purdy three times before he had to be restrained. The state Department of Natural Resources and FBI are investigating but no charges have been filed.