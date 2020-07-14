Advertisement

Dozens attend South Bend demonstration supporting police officers

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Throngs of people lined Lafayette Boulevard on Monday evening to show their support for local law enforcement in a demonstration called ‘Back the Blue.’

Organizers wrote on the event Facebook page they wanted to show their love for the United States and police officers, adding their contention with the June South Bend Common Council decision to table the vote on police department raises.

“What [tonight’s demonstration] was important to was to give people a platform to be able to speak what they wanted – you know, voice their opinion, that’s what it was. I think people – the majority of people – are fed up with some of the things that are going on with this country and allowing a small minority group of people to be able to speak for everybody. And this is just a get-together to show that there are a silent majority out there. There are other people [who] support the police. And we don’t want their funding cut,” expressed event organizer Rick Ruszkowki, who is a retired officer.

Fellow retired officer Derek Dieter, a former South Bend Common Council member and Republican candidate for the 2nd district St. Joseph County Commissioner, wanted to see fellow community members and show officers he also supports them. Dieter believes most people serving in law enforcement also do the right thing.

“[Being a police officer] is a tough job to begin with, what’s going on across the country of police being ridiculed, thrown – you know, riots – stuff being broken on them,” he said. “I think [this demonstration] is just letting the officers know that the community is behind them for doing a very tough job, of course. Nothing is ever perfect in the world. If things go wrong sometimes, policemen have to be accountable.”

Dieter’s opponent in the county commissioner’s race and former South Bend Common Council member Oliver Davis attended ‘Back the Blue.'

“You know, you don’t have to be against one side or the other. You can support Black Lives Matter. You can support Blue Lives Matter. You know, in the city of South Bend, we’ve had a lot of protests, and our police have worked well in our city. You’ve seen the challenges they’ve had in Fort Wayne. You’ve seen the challenges they’ve had in other cities. But our police have worked well, and we want to continue to support that,” said Davis

A small faction of people who expressed opposition to police stood on the west side of Lafayette Boulevard.

