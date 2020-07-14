Bears legend Steve McMichael places ceremonial first bet at Four Winds Sportsbook in New Buffalo

NEW BUFFALO. Mich. (WNDU) - Monday in New Buffalo, Chicago Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael placed the ceremonial first bet at the new Four Winds Sportsbook.

“I’ve always looked at casinos like Mongo’s wheelhouse my friend,” McMichael said. “This is where I love to have fun.”

McMichael put $20 on the Chicago Bears to win the Super Bowl. While he’s hopeful, he thinks the casino will keep his money.

“It’s really a double edge sword,” McMichael said. “If I win that bet, I won’t be here to collect that bet. I’ll be watching the Bears win the Super Bowl.”

Football season is still up in the air right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, with some sports starting back up and European sports going strong, Four Winds doesn’t see COVID-19 slowing down their new sportsbook.

“The timing is good for us,” Four Winds Chief Operating Officer Frank Freedman said. “There’s still uncertainty about pro football and college sports of all types. We’re getting through this with baby steps.”

Four Winds hopes sports betting will grow in Michigan exactly like it did in the Hoosier State.

“If you look at Indiana and their rise in sport wagering revenue, it’s been pretty impressive,” Senior Vice President of Four Winds Casino Operations Frank Kennedy said. “They’ve been able to capture quite a bit of revenue for sports wagering and we’re thinking Michigan is going to follow suit.”

McMichael left his house for the first time in a while for this grand opening, and Mongo hopes people around the world follow his lead by staying home as much as possible so there will be football this fall.

“If everyone that is infected with this virus would stay home and not let it spike again but if it spikes again and they close everything down, it’s going to go into the season,” McMichael said.

Four Winds has three locations in Michigan that allow sports betting. The casinos are located in New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac.

