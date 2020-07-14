2 vehicles involved in downtown South Bend crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near downtown South Bend late Tuesday morning.

It happened near the intersection of LaSalle and Notre Dame avenues.

One vehicle ended up going through a fence around the St. Joseph High School athletic fields.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Police and firefighters were still on scene shortly before noon.

