Wonderful way to start the week

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MAAARVELOUS MONDAY!!! What a way to start the week across Michiana...tons of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and comfortable July temperatures. This nice weather will stick around well into Tuesday, but it will start to become warmer and a bit more humid by later in the day. Warm and humid on Wednesday, then the heat retreats a bit on Thursday, before coming back full-force over the weekend. Most models are showing the heat retreating a bit again by the middle of next week. As for rain, we have a good chance of getting showers and a thunderstorm Wednesday night. Then as the heat comes back, there will be chances for pop-up storms each day...

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 60, Wind: Calm

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and becoming a little warmer. High: 86, Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday night: Becoming more humid. Low: 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Showers and a t'storm are possible by evening. High: 88

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 60, Wind: Calm

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and becoming a little warmer. High: 86, Wind: S 5-10

Tuesday night: Becoming more humid. Low: 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Showers and a t’storm are possible by evening. High: 88

