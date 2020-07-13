Woman in critical condition after Lake Michigan water rescue

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two sisters were taken to the hospital after crews rescued them from Lake Michigan on Sunday.

Officials were called to Lions Park Beach around 4:39 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman from Illinois in deep water struggling to get out.

Several bystanders assisted.

The two women were transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland.

The 29-year-old woman was treated and released, but the 32-year-old remains in critical condition.

