Woman in critical condition after Lake Michigan water rescue
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two sisters were taken to the hospital after crews rescued them from Lake Michigan on Sunday.
Officials were called to Lions Park Beach around 4:39 p.m. Sunday.
When crews arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman from Illinois in deep water struggling to get out.
Several bystanders assisted.
The two women were transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland.
The 29-year-old woman was treated and released, but the 32-year-old remains in critical condition.
