Woman charged after leaving 3-month-old son in hot car

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.

Samantha Ferrell, 28, was charged with neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

According to a store employee, Ferrell arrived at the appointment with a friend at 12:09 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

The employee says both women stayed in the store until Ferrell "ran" out and returned with a baby carrier.

Another employee said the baby was alert and not crying but "very red."

Police were called at 1:09 p.m.

An officer reported that the child's entire body was bright red, nearly purple and blotchy. Medics were called, and the child was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The officer reported that the outside air temperature was 88 degrees and sunny. One window in the car was slightly open. Officers measured the interior temperature to be 115 degrees.

Ferrell was arrested and has since been released from custody.

