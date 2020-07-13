Advertisement

Woman charged after leaving 3-month-old son in hot car

A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.(St. Joseph County Jail)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.

Samantha Ferrell, 28, was charged with neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony.

According to a store employee, Ferrell arrived at the appointment with a friend at 12:09 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

The employee says both women stayed in the store until Ferrell "ran" out and returned with a baby carrier.

Another employee said the baby was alert and not crying but "very red."

Police were called at 1:09 p.m.

An officer reported that the child's entire body was bright red, nearly purple and blotchy. Medics were called, and the child was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The officer reported that the outside air temperature was 88 degrees and sunny. One window in the car was slightly open. Officers measured the interior temperature to be 115 degrees.

Ferrell was arrested and has since been released from custody.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sports betting now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
"Guests can now place wagers on their favorite sports including basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and more at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan including New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac."

News

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone goes viral

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The Mishawaka shop is now gaining national attention, with people traveling from all over the country to try the new Turtle Cone.

News

Woman in critical condition after Lake Michigan water rescue

Updated: 3 hours ago
Two sisters were taken to the hospital after crews rescued them from Lake Michigan on Sunday.

News

Jeremy Cuellar wants to withdraw guilty plea from 2018 killing of Tyrone Hassel III

Updated: 4 hours ago
The man charged and sentenced in the murder of a Berrien County army sergeant in 2018 now wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Latest News

News

Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan speaks with Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 4 hours ago
At-Large Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now on Monday to discuss the latest on police salaries, the coronavirus impact in South Bend and more.

News

Picture perfect weather to begin the workweek

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A gorgeous start to the week before shower chances arrive in Michiana Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels climb back into the 'uncomfortable' territory late this week.

AP

Alaska sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state.

News

Appreciation event celebrates local police officers

Updated: 13 hours ago
A police appreciation event was held for police officers in St. Joseph County.

Sports

Washington Redskins to change nickname

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Washington Redskins are expected to announce tomorrow that the team will retire its nickname.

AP

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

Updated: 17 hours ago
A federal appeals court ruled Sunday that the first federal execution in nearly two decades can proceed as scheduled on Monday.