Washington Redskins to change nickname

The Washington Redskins are expected to announce tomorrow that the team will retire its nickname.

The decision comes 11 days after naming-rights sponsor FedEx's public statement asking for a change to the controversial moniker.

Two sources said the new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending, but insiders were told today that the "thorough review" announced July 3 has concluded.

One source said the team felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name.

The timeline for announcing a new name remains unclear.