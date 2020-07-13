Advertisement

Washington Redskins to change nickname

In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, Native American leaders protest against the Redskins team name outside U.S. Bank Stadium before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Washington Redskins in Minneapolis. Several Native American leaders and organizations have sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling for the league to force Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Washington Redskins are expected to announce tomorrow that the team will retire its nickname.

The decision comes 11 days after naming-rights sponsor FedEx's public statement asking for a change to the controversial moniker.

Two sources said the new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending, but insiders were told today that the "thorough review" announced July 3 has concluded.

One source said the team felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name.

The timeline for announcing a new name remains unclear.

