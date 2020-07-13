Advertisement

St. Joe County man given ‘2020 Citizen Life Saving Award’ for heroic actions

(WBAY)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County, Michigan resident is being recognized for his life-saving actions.

Danny Madden helped a person hurt during a lawn mower accident back in May, Helping not only the victim, but also the victim’s father and first responders.

He applied pressure to the victim’s wound, Let emergency vehicles drive through his yard And offered bottled water to first responders.

Sheriff Lillywhite says Mr. Madden’s actions went above and beyond And awarded him with the 2020 Citizen Life Saving Award for St. Joseph County.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame ‘Here’ campaign promotes safety for students and community

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Notre Dame launches campaign to keep students and community safe.

News

Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases

Updated: 53 minutes ago
At least 2,569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 52,037 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

News

Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 384 new cases

Updated: 54 minutes ago
There have been at least 6,075 coronavirus deaths and 69,722 cases throughout the state.

News

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts looking for sculptors

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is looking for sculptors to submit their artwork for a display.

Latest News

News

‘Lake Michigan College’ reopens in-person services for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
'Lake Michigan College' reopens in-person services for students.

News

Osceola woman fulfilling her friend’s last wish

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local search and rescue dog will soon have a new home after his owner died last month.

News

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities say a body has been found at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera who has been missing since last week.

News

Woman charged after leaving 3-month-old son in hot car

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.

News

Sports betting now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
"Guests can now place wagers on their favorite sports including basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and more at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan including New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac."

News

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone goes viral

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The Mishawaka shop is now gaining national attention, with people traveling from all over the country to try the new Turtle Cone.