St. Joe County man given ‘2020 Citizen Life Saving Award’ for heroic actions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County, Michigan resident is being recognized for his life-saving actions.

Danny Madden helped a person hurt during a lawn mower accident back in May, Helping not only the victim, but also the victim’s father and first responders.

He applied pressure to the victim’s wound, Let emergency vehicles drive through his yard And offered bottled water to first responders.

Sheriff Lillywhite says Mr. Madden’s actions went above and beyond And awarded him with the 2020 Citizen Life Saving Award for St. Joseph County.

