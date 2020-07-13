South Bend Venues Parks and Arts looking for sculptors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is looking for sculptors to submit their artwork for a display.

The art would be put up in Howard Park for two years, Available for viewing year-round. Officials say it’s a way to highlight local artists. Submissions should follow the concept “surprise and delight,” Meaning original, creative, and dynamic.

If you’re looking for more information, visit their website.

