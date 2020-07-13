Advertisement

South Bend Common Council meeting happening tonight

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Committees of the South Bend Common Council have been meeting virtually in preparation for the full council meeting happening this evening.

One resolution discussed was aimed at honoring and thanking the South Bend Police Department.

We will have more on other major topics of the committee meetings as well as the full council meeting.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Great way to start the week

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
MAAARVELOUS MONDAY!!! What a way to start the week across Michiana...tons of sunshine, relatively low humidity, and comfortable July temperatures. This nice weather will stick around well into Tuesday, but it will start to become warmer and a bit more humid by later in the day. Warm and humid on Wednesday, then the heat retreats a bit on Thursday, before coming back full-force over the weekend. Most models are showing the heat retreating a bit again by the middle of next week. As for rain, we have a good chance of getting showers and a thunderstorm Wednesday night. Then as the heat comes back, there will be chances for pop-up storms each day...

News

New housing development coming to Granger

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Developers believe if they can just add water they can create lots of new residential lots in the greater Granger area , although they themselves call the project “ risky and expensive.”

News

Bruno’s Pizza on Prairie Ave. is being demolished

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bruno's Pizza is being demolished.

News

Notre Dame ‘Here’ campaign promotes safety for students and community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Notre Dame launches campaign to keep students and community safe.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
At least 2,569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 52,037 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

News

Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 384 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 6,075 coronavirus deaths and 69,722 cases throughout the state.

News

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts looking for sculptors

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is looking for sculptors to submit their artwork for a display.

News

St. Joe County man given ‘2020 Citizen Life Saving Award’ for heroic actions

Updated: 2 hours ago
A St. Joseph County, Michigan resident is being recognized for his life-saving actions.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

News

‘Lake Michigan College’ reopens in-person services for students

Updated: 3 hours ago
'Lake Michigan College' reopens in-person services for students.