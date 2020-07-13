Advertisement

Police will help enforce Michigan mask order in Berrien County

By Zach Horner
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach Horner (WNDU)-

Monday is day one for the mask mandate in Michigan. The new requirements coming from the desk of Governor Gretchen Whitmer as an executive order.

Now you must mask up in Michigan, but how will the mandate be enforced? How has the change been for business owners?

“Here in Berrien County people can absolutely expect that this executive order is going to be enforced,” Gillian Conrad says. She is the Communications Manager for the Berrien County Health Department.

Mask-up Michiganders, or pay the price.

”Up to a $500 fine,” Conrad says.

A violation could also mean a misdemeanor charge.

“We are going to be looking for businesses, facilities and individuals to be complying with wearing face coverings when they’re indoors or when they’re outdoors when they’re unable to keep that six foot distance from other people,” Conrad says.

The fines could come from the health department in places they oversee, like restaurants; but what about everywhere else?

“We are working with local law enforcement,” Conrad says.

Exactly how enforcement will play out is still in the planning stage.

“We’re still working out all the in’s and outs of this process as this executive order has been very new,” Conrad says.

So how has it been for businesses making customers play by the rules? We stopped by around 10 shops in St. Joseph, Michigan. Most say things have been smooth, but some have seen some push-back.

“Everyone’s got their opinion and has their stance on how this effects their rights but I think its just the nice thing to do for each other,” Kellye Wilson says. She is the owner of Perennial Accents.

No matter your opinion, you have to cover your face or you could have the police on your chase.

“We do not want to have to move backwards on the MI Safe Start Plan. We do not want to have to go back under lock-down.”

It's about fighting hot spots around the state, and stopping the spread.

“If an individual wears a mask, theoretically you could snag the droplets that are projecting from the patient’s face,” Dr. John Froggatt says. He is the Vice President of Medical Affairs a at Lakeland Health.

“Personally, I feel like it’s the right thing to do. Let’s just keep everybody safe and care about our neighbors and friends and I think this is a great way to do that,” Wilson adds.

”This is the right thing to do and the best way that we can keep this virus at bay,” Conrad says.

16 News Now reached out to Cass County to learn more about their enforcement plans but did not hear back as of the time this article was published.

As for how enforcement will look in Berrien County, there’s more to be revealed as more faces are now concealed.

