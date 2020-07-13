Picture perfect weather to begin the workweek
Rain-free conditions until Wednesday with increasing levels of humidity
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TODAY:
Low levels of humidity, dry, comfortable! Highs reach the low 80s Monday with a light, notherly breeze. Excellent weather for the beginning of the week.
TONIGHT:
Clear skies, cool temps. Lows in the upper 50s, near 60. A comfortable start to your Tuesday.
TOMORROW:
Another rain-free day. Dry conditions with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the middle 80s.
