Picture perfect weather to begin the workweek

Rain-free conditions until Wednesday with increasing levels of humidity
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TODAY:

Low levels of humidity, dry, comfortable! Highs reach the low 80s Monday with a light, notherly breeze. Excellent weather for the beginning of the week.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies, cool temps. Lows in the upper 50s, near 60. A comfortable start to your Tuesday.

TOMORROW:

Another rain-free day. Dry conditions with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the middle 80s.

Latest News

AP

Alaska sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state.

News

Appreciation event celebrates local police officers

Updated: 8 hours ago
A police appreciation event was held for police officers in St. Joseph County.

Sports

Washington Redskins to change nickname

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Washington Redskins are expected to announce tomorrow that the team will retire its nickname.

AP

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

Updated: 13 hours ago
A federal appeals court ruled Sunday that the first federal execution in nearly two decades can proceed as scheduled on Monday.

Latest News

AP

UNC commission recommends re-naming 4 campus buildings

Updated: 14 hours ago
A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings.

Indiana

Indiana Rental Assistance Portal launching

Updated: 14 hours ago
Indiana's Rental Assistance Portal is launching Monday morning.

News

Michigan reports one more coronavirus death, 390 new cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported one more coronavirus deaths and 390 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana

Indiana reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 560 new cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more coronavirus deaths and 560 new cases on Sunday.

News

Fire ravages home on South Bend’s Westside

Updated: 19 hours ago
Just after 10:00am South Bend Fire Department responding to a fire at 2501 W. Ford Street on the South Bend’s Westside.

News

Downtown South Bend hosting variety of summer activities and events

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Downtown South Bend wanted to still make events like these possible, even with the pandemic.