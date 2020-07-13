Osceola woman fulfilling her friend’s last wish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local search and rescue dog will soon have a new home after his owner died last month.

When Joanne Gerhart was diagnosed with bone cancer, she asked her friend, Dianne Pope, of Osceola, to make sure her six-year-old bloodhound Remi got a new search and rescue handler.

Gerhart died on June 18th, and now Pope is preparing to travel across the country to fulfill her wish.

Remi’s new handler works with the Jackson County, Oregon Sheriff’s Department. Pope and Remi will fly from Chicago to Seattle on Saturday and it’s all thanks donations raised by the fetch foundation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.