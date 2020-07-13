Advertisement

Notre Dame ‘Here’ campaign promotes safety for students and community

Notre Dame 'Here'
Notre Dame 'Here'
By Lindsay Stone
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is beginning the third phase of its reopening plan with a new initiative for students, faculty and staff.

When in-person classes were suspended back in March-- university officials had to work quickly to get out up-to-date information out to students, faculty and staff. Now, as Notre Dame plans to welcome students back on campus next month, they’re launching a campaign called ‘Here’ to improve the communication among Domers.

The platform, called 'Here', has videos, emails and social media posts with the latest information about campus life all in one place. As students return for classes on August 10th, 'Here' will be the vehicle for delivering campus news, safety reminders and much more. University spokesperson Dennis Brown says the campaign isn't just about the safety of those on campus, but the community surrounding Notre Dame.

“We are taking very seriously that we’re bringing thousands of students back from all across the country and the world,” Brown said. “We are emphasizing the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing a mask on and off campus.”

The platform launched Monday afternoon. In addition to the website-- there will be a weekly email recapping the previous week’s news and announcements, as well as vibrant green and white signs across campus to deliver reminders about the important safety measures in place. We’ll keep an eye on how universities all across Michiana are preparing to welcome students back in the fall.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases

Updated: 51 minutes ago
At least 2,569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 52,037 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

News

Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 384 new cases

Updated: 52 minutes ago
There have been at least 6,075 coronavirus deaths and 69,722 cases throughout the state.

News

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts looking for sculptors

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is looking for sculptors to submit their artwork for a display.

News

St. Joe County man given ‘2020 Citizen Life Saving Award’ for heroic actions

Updated: 1 hour ago
A St. Joseph County, Michigan resident is being recognized for his life-saving actions.

Latest News

News

‘Lake Michigan College’ reopens in-person services for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
'Lake Michigan College' reopens in-person services for students.

News

Osceola woman fulfilling her friend’s last wish

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local search and rescue dog will soon have a new home after his owner died last month.

News

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities say a body has been found at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera who has been missing since last week.

News

Woman charged after leaving 3-month-old son in hot car

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.

News

Sports betting now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
"Guests can now place wagers on their favorite sports including basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and more at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan including New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac."

News

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone goes viral

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The Mishawaka shop is now gaining national attention, with people traveling from all over the country to try the new Turtle Cone.