Notre Dame ‘Here’ campaign promotes safety for students and community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame is beginning the third phase of its reopening plan with a new initiative for students, faculty and staff.

When in-person classes were suspended back in March-- university officials had to work quickly to get out up-to-date information out to students, faculty and staff. Now, as Notre Dame plans to welcome students back on campus next month, they’re launching a campaign called ‘Here’ to improve the communication among Domers.

The platform, called 'Here', has videos, emails and social media posts with the latest information about campus life all in one place. As students return for classes on August 10th, 'Here' will be the vehicle for delivering campus news, safety reminders and much more. University spokesperson Dennis Brown says the campaign isn't just about the safety of those on campus, but the community surrounding Notre Dame.

“We are taking very seriously that we’re bringing thousands of students back from all across the country and the world,” Brown said. “We are emphasizing the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing a mask on and off campus.”

The platform launched Monday afternoon. In addition to the website-- there will be a weekly email recapping the previous week’s news and announcements, as well as vibrant green and white signs across campus to deliver reminders about the important safety measures in place. We’ll keep an eye on how universities all across Michiana are preparing to welcome students back in the fall.

