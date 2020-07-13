New housing development coming to Granger

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Developers believe if they can just add water they can create lots of new residential lots in the greater Granger area , although they themselves call the project " risky and expensive.”

A 76 acre development would initially focus on 230 new homes with plans to expand that to 500.

But before a single lot could be sold the developer wants to complete work on a $6 million dollar private water well field and filtration facility.

The so called Hills at St. Joe Farms project would also hook the homes into the municipal sewer line about a mile and a half away.

“The sewer’s there through the water and sewer district so that’s a plus but the water isn’t there so the water’s not close for Mishawaka or Elkhart or any other city. So the developer’s having to build his own water network for the project, so little unique compared to what we typically see and but it allows them flexibility on the size of lots because they have the ability to have a centralized water system instead of everybody having to have their own,” said St. Joseph County Economic Development Director Bill Schalliol.

Steve Smith of Irish Realty says the subdivision would also have sidewalks, and a four acre park on the premises.

The project includes a request for tax abatement pending before the St Joseph County Council.

The estimated cost of the water and sewer work is $6 million.

The request comes from Granger Water Utilities LLC and J. Patrick Matthews.

“Most of Granger was developed without water or sewer so instead of well and septic this is actually going to have our know, good utilities and so this is something certainty from a county health standpoint a county development standpoint we want to see as a model going forward,” said Schalliol.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.