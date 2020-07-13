Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA SCHOOLS

Indiana school districts grapple with reopening decisions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana's largest school districts has announced it won’t reopen schools this fall after previously approving plans to reopen with a brick-and-mortar option. The announcement Monday by Washington Township schools follows threats by President Donald Trump to hold back federal money if districts don’t allow students back in class in the fall. Other school leaders around the state have started to announce their reentry plans, though uncertainty remains whether those plans will include options for students to enter physical classrooms. The Washington Township school board has decried the lack of specific guidance from the state on how to proceed.

AP-US-FEDERAL-EXECUTION

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana. The Trump administration immediately appealed, asking a higher court to allow the executions to move forward. The executions, pushed by the administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003. The new hold on executions came a day after a federal appeals court lifted a hold on the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT on Monday.

FATAL FREEWAY CRASH

Trucker sentenced for Indiana crash killing mother, 2 girls

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for causing a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters. A Marion County judge ordered the prison term Monday for 58-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon, Missouri, after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to reckless homicide and other charges for the July 2019 crash. Pollard was driving a semitrailer that prosecutors said was going 65 mph and didn’t begin to break until the truck hit the first of several vehicles slowed for an Interstate 465 construction zone.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

More Indiana cities mandating masks as virus illnesses grow

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More Indiana cities are imposing mask mandates as health officials reports the state’s most hospitalizations of people with coronavirus-related illnesses in nearly a month. West Lafayette’s mayor announced Monday an immediate requirement that face coverings be worn in public places, citing the expected upcoming return of Purdue University students among the risks for spreading COVID-19. A mask requirement is scheduled to take effect Wednesday in Evansville, following similar mandates in Indianapolis and three northern Indiana counties. Hospitals around the state had 764 coronavirus patients as of Sunday. That is the most since June 19.

INDIANA LAKE-GIRL'S DEATH

9-year-old dies after swimming in northwestern Indiana lake

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl died after she went missing while swimming in a northwestern Indiana lake. An Indiana conservation officer says emergency crews were called Sunday evening to Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage, where the girl began struggling in the water near a swim platform. Lifeguards immediately began a search but the girl was found about a half hour later by a firefighter in about 15 feet of water. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

FEDERAL EXECUTION-VICTIMS' FAMILY

Victims' relatives most vocal opponents of man's execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family members of three people slain in Arkansas more than 20 years ago are among the most vocal opponents to the federal government’s plan to execute one of the men convicted of killing their loved ones. Relatives of the victims of Daniel Lewis Lee have pleaded for him to receive the same life sentence as the ringleader in the plot that led to the slayings. Now, family members say their grief is compounded by the push to execute Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION PILL

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled Monday that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the pandemic's circumstances. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May to challenge the rule.

COLD CASE SOLVED

1980 killing of Indiana Man in Arizona is cold case no more

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Yavapai County say they have solved a 40-year-old homicide case. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Monday that DNA evidence is what ultimately led to them determining who shot and killed Michael E. Lee in 1980. According to investigators, Lee was a 29-year-old iron worker from Indiana visiting Arizona. His body was found off a highway in an unincorporated area of Yavapai County on Oct. 21, 1980. He had several gunshot wounds to the head. In 2018, results from a DNA test on cigarette butts from the scene indicated they belonged to David Ellsworth Widmer. Widmer died last year.