Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

BC-US-FEDERAL-EXECUTION

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana. The Trump administration immediately appealed, asking a higher court to allow the executions to move forward. The executions, pushed by the administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003. The new hold on executions came a day after a federal appeals court lifted a hold on the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT on Monday.

FEDERAL EXECUTION-VICTIMS' FAMILY

Victims' relatives most vocal opponents of man's execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family members of three people slain in Arkansas more than 20 years ago are among the most vocal opponents to the federal government’s plan to execute one of the men convicted of killing their loved ones. Relatives of the victims of Daniel Lewis Lee have pleaded for him to receive the same life sentence as the ringleader in the plot that led to the slayings. Now, family members say their grief is compounded by the push to execute Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANA LAKE-GIRL'S DEATH

9-year-old dies after swimming in northwestern Indiana lake

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl died after she went missing while swimming in a northwestern Indiana lake. An Indiana conservation officer says emergency crews were called Sunday evening to Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage, where the girl began struggling in the water near a swim platform. Lifeguards immediately began a search but the girl was found about a half hour later by a firefighter in about 15 feet of water. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

More Indiana cities mandating masks as virus illnesses grow

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More Indiana cities are imposing mask mandates as health officials reports the state’s most hospitalizations of people with coronavirus-related illnesses in nearly a month. West Lafayette’s mayor announced Monday an immediate requirement that face coverings be worn in public places, citing the expected upcoming return of Purdue University students among the risks for spreading COVID-19. A mask requirement is scheduled to take effect Wednesday in Evansville, following similar mandates in Indianapolis and three northern Indiana counties. Hospitals around the state had 764 coronavirus patients as of Sunday. That is the most since June 19.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ABORTION-PILL

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled Monday that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the pandemic's circumstances. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May to challenge the rule.

COLD CASE SOLVED

1980 killing of Indiana Man in Arizona is cold case no more

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Yavapai County say they have solved a 40-year-old homicide case. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Monday that DNA evidence is what ultimately led to them determining who shot and killed Michael E. Lee in 1980. According to investigators, Lee was a 29-year-old iron worker from Indiana visiting Arizona. His body was found off a highway in an unincorporated area of Yavapai County on Oct. 21, 1980. He had several gunshot wounds to the head. In 2018, results from a DNA test on cigarette butts from the scene indicated they belonged to David Ellsworth Widmer. Widmer died last year.

TRUCKER TRIBUTE

10-4, good buddy: Truckers honor driver with brain cancer

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (AP) — Semi-trucks, motorcycles and classic cars rolled through a rural area in northern Indiana to honor a fellow trucker who is dying from brain cancer. The drivers wanted to show their respect for Jon Kuckuck. He watched a parade of dozens of vehicles outside his home in South Whitley. The drivers also raised money for Kuckuck’s wife, Tami. She says they have an “amazing group of friends” that has acted as their “legs through this whole journey.”

INDIANA LAKE-DEATH

Investigation: Kentucky man's body pulled from Indiana lake

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake. Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake. Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area. Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.