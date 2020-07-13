Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

FEDERAL EXECUTION

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana. The Trump administration immediately appealed, asking a higher court to allow the executions to move forward. The executions, pushed by the administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003. The new hold on executions came a day after a federal appeals court lifted a hold on the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT on Monday.

INDIANA LAKE-GIRL'S DEATH

9-year-old dies after swimming in northwestern Indiana lake

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl died after she went missing while swimming in a northwestern Indiana lake. An Indiana conservation officer says emergency crews were called Sunday evening to Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage, where the girl began struggling in the water near a swim platform. Lifeguards immediately began a search but the girl was found about a half hour later by a firefighter in about 15 feet of water. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

TRUCKER TRIBUTE

10-4, good buddy: Truckers honor driver with brain cancer

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (AP) — Semi-trucks, motorcycles and classic cars rolled through a rural area in northern Indiana to honor a fellow trucker who is dying from brain cancer. The drivers wanted to show their respect for Jon Kuckuck. He watched a parade of dozens of vehicles outside his home in South Whitley. The drivers also raised money for Kuckuck’s wife, Tami. She says they have an “amazing group of friends” that has acted as their “legs through this whole journey.”

INDIANA LAKE-DEATH

Investigation: Kentucky man's body pulled from Indiana lake

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake. Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake. Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area. Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.

LAKE MICHIGAN-TEMPERATURE

Hot summer warming up Lake Michigan, experts say

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. Scientists say the average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping. The summer high is 75.6 degrees recorded in August 2016. The air temperature in the Traverse City topped 87 degrees for 11 consecutive days, according to the Midwest Regional Climate Center. Whitney Miller, who teaches swimming in Lake Michigan, says she's “loving" it. Miller says she was wearing a wetsuit in July last year.

SEVERE WEATHER-INDIANA

Storms leave thousands without power in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in central Indiana after a series of storms hit the region. Indianapolis Power & Light Company said Sunday that more than 25,000 customers were affected. By Sunday, just under 3,000 were without power, though company officials say additional outages are possible. The National Weather Service says there's a chance of more thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana reports 560 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials in Indiana are reporting 560 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. The Indiana State Department of Health said Sunday that the total number of confirmed cases in the state is 51,612 and 2,567 people have died since the pandemic began. Health officials say there are another 193 probable deaths for which there isn't a positive test on record. More than 560,000 tests have been conducted in Indiana.

CENTENARIAN BIRTHDAY PARADE

Suburban Indianapolis woman marks 105th birthday with parade

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis woman has turned 105 years old with a car birthday parade marking the occasion outside the senior center where she lives. WTHR-TV reports Ruth George celebrated her birthday on Saturday in Westfield. Family, friends and a few strangers participated in the parade. George has four sons, 14 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She's a three-time cancer survivor. She says her secret is working hard and trusting in God.