SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 'Lake Michigan College' reopens in-person services for students.

This includes campuses in Benton Harbor and Niles. This means students can come to campus to meet with staff over admissions, registration, financial aid, and other student needs.

Remote services are still available for students who prefer not to meet in person. Masks are required for everyone on campus.

