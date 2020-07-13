Advertisement

‘Lake Michigan College’ reopens in-person services for students

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 'Lake Michigan College' reopens in-person services for students.

This includes campuses in Benton Harbor and Niles. This means students can come to campus to meet with staff over admissions, registration, financial aid, and other student needs.

Remote services are still available for students who prefer not to meet in person. Masks are required for everyone on campus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Osceola woman fulfilling her friend’s last wish

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A local search and rescue dog will soon have a new home after his owner died last month.

News

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say a body has been found at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera who has been missing since last week.

News

Woman charged after leaving 3-month-old son in hot car

Updated: 3 hours ago
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.

News

Sports betting now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
"Guests can now place wagers on their favorite sports including basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and more at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan including New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac."

Latest News

News

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone goes viral

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The Mishawaka shop is now gaining national attention, with people traveling from all over the country to try the new Turtle Cone.

News

Woman in critical condition after Lake Michigan water rescue

Updated: 6 hours ago
Two sisters were taken to the hospital after crews rescued them from Lake Michigan on Sunday.

News

Jeremy Cuellar wants to withdraw guilty plea from 2018 killing of Tyrone Hassel III

Updated: 7 hours ago
The man charged and sentenced in the murder of a Berrien County army sergeant in 2018 now wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

News

Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan speaks with Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 7 hours ago
At-Large Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now on Monday to discuss the latest on police salaries, the coronavirus impact in South Bend and more.

News

Picture perfect weather to begin the workweek

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A gorgeous start to the week before shower chances arrive in Michiana Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels climb back into the 'uncomfortable' territory late this week.

AP

Alaska sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state.