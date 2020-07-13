Advertisement

Jeremy Cuellar wants to withdraw guilty plea from 2018 killing of Tyrone Hassel III

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The man charged and sentenced in the murder of a Berrien County army sergeant in 2018 now wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

Jeremy Cuellar, 26, told a Berrien County Trial Court judge that he shot and killed U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III and intended to kill him on Dec. 31, 2018.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, his appellate lawyer said Cuellar’s trial attorney provided ineffective counsel. John Zevalka said attorney Edwin Johnson coerced Cuellar into pleading guilty, failed to advise him of a trial strategy, and told him a jury would hate him and he would have no chance at a trial.

An agreement between prosecutors and Cuellar’s trial lawyer called for a mandatory minimum sentence of 65 years in prison.

Hassel’s wife, Kemia Hassel, 22 at the time, was handed the mandatory life sentence.

Kemia and Cuellar planned the Tyrone Hassel III’s death after an affair.

An evidentiary hearing on Cuellar’s motion is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 26.

