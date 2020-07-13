Advertisement

Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases

At least 2,569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 52,037 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
At least 2,569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 52,037 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(IN.gov)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 452 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 52,037 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 560 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 793 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,211 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,662 cases and 60 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 629 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 584 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 570 cases and 11 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 487 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 109 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 76 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame ‘Here’ campaign promotes safety for students and community

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Notre Dame launches campaign to keep students and community safe.

News

Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 384 new cases

Updated: 53 minutes ago
There have been at least 6,075 coronavirus deaths and 69,722 cases throughout the state.

News

South Bend Venues Parks and Arts looking for sculptors

Updated: 1 hour ago
South Bend Venues Parks and Arts is looking for sculptors to submit their artwork for a display.

News

St. Joe County man given ‘2020 Citizen Life Saving Award’ for heroic actions

Updated: 1 hour ago
A St. Joseph County, Michigan resident is being recognized for his life-saving actions.

Latest News

News

‘Lake Michigan College’ reopens in-person services for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
'Lake Michigan College' reopens in-person services for students.

News

Osceola woman fulfilling her friend’s last wish

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local search and rescue dog will soon have a new home after his owner died last month.

News

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities say a body has been found at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera who has been missing since last week.

News

Woman charged after leaving 3-month-old son in hot car

Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman was arrested and charged after allegedly leaving her 3-month-old son in a hot car during an appointment at a Mishawaka business.

News

Sports betting now available at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
"Guests can now place wagers on their favorite sports including basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and more at Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan including New Buffalo, Hartford and Dowagiac."

News

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone goes viral

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The Mishawaka shop is now gaining national attention, with people traveling from all over the country to try the new Turtle Cone.