Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases

(WNDU) -Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 452 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,569 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 52,037 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 560 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 793 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,211 cases and 80 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,662 cases and 60 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 629 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 584 cases and 4 deaths.

Marshall County has had 570 cases and 11 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 487 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 109 cases and 3 deaths.

Fulton County has had 76 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 66 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

