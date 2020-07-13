Indiana News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Indiana. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Indianapolis at 317-639-5501 or indy@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana. The Trump administration immediately appealed to a higher court, asking that the executions move forward. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said there are still legal issues to resolve and that “the public is not served by short-circuiting legitimate judicial process.” The executions, pushed by the administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003. By Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Family members of three people slain in Arkansas more than 20 years ago have been among the most vocal opponents to the federal government’s plan to execute one of the men convicted of killing their loved ones. That man, Daniel Lewis Lee, is first on the list of prisoners set to be killed as the Trump administration brings back federal executions this week after an almost two-decade hiatus. By Andrew DeMillo. SENT: 850 words.

INDIANPOLIS — As Indiana schools rush to release reopening plans for the upcoming academic year, the announcement by one Indianapolis school district that classes will only be held online lends question to how students will continue their education amidst the coronavirus. One of state’s largest districts, Washington Township Schools, announced Monday it won’t reopen schools this fall. The announcement comes on the heels of threats by President Donald Trump to hold back federal money if school districts don’t bring their students back in the fall. By Casey Smith. UPCOMING: 500 words.

INDIANAPOLIS — More Indiana cities have imposed mask mandates as health officials reported Monday the state’s most hospitalizations of people with coronavirus-related illnesses in nearly a month. West Lafayette’s mayor announced Monday an immediate requirement that face coverings be worn inside all places of business that is open to the public, all city facilities, public transportation and high-density workplaces. UPCOMING: 300 words.

INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern vice president Jim Phillips was chosen Monday to chair the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season, succeeding Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart. SENT: 200 words.

