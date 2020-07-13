Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (AP) — Semi-trucks, motorcycles and classic cars rolled through a rural area in northern Indiana to honor a fellow trucker who is dying from brain cancer. The drivers wanted to show their respect for Jon Kuckuck. He watched a parade of dozens of vehicles outside his home in South Whitley. The drivers also raised money for Kuckuck’s wife, Tami. She says they have an “amazing group of friends” that has acted as their “legs through this whole journey.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that the first federal execution in nearly two decades may proceed as scheduled on Monday. The ruling from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a lower court order that had put the execution of 47-year-old Daniel Lewis Lee on hold. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake. Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake. Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area. Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in central Indiana after a series of storms hit the region. Indianapolis Power & Light Company said Sunday that more than 25,000 customers were affected. By Sunday, just under 3,000 were without power, though company officials say additional outages are possible. The National Weather Service says there's a chance of more thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.