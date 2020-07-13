Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for two people involved in a reported assault of a Black man at a southern Indiana lake says his clients are victims, not attackers. Vauhxx Booker says the men pinned him against a tree, shouted racial slurs and one of them threatened to “get a noose” at Monroe Lake near Bloomington over the Independence Day weekend. But an attorney for Sean Purdy and Caroline McCord said in a press conference Monday that Booker threatened them and punched Purdy three times before he had to be restrained. The state Department of Natural Resources and FBI are investigating but no charges have been filed.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana's largest school districts has announced it won’t reopen schools this fall after previously approving plans to reopen with a brick-and-mortar option. The announcement Monday by Washington Township schools follows threats by President Donald Trump to hold back federal money if districts don’t allow students back in class in the fall. Other school leaders around the state have started to announce their reentry plans, though uncertainty remains whether those plans will include options for students to enter physical classrooms. The Washington Township school board has decried the lack of specific guidance from the state on how to proceed.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana. The Trump administration immediately appealed, asking a higher court to allow the executions to move forward. The executions, pushed by the administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003. The new hold on executions came a day after a federal appeals court lifted a hold on the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for causing a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters. A Marion County judge ordered the prison term Monday for 58-year-old Bruce Pollard of Sturgeon, Missouri, after he pleaded guilty but mentally ill to reckless homicide and other charges for the July 2019 crash. Pollard was driving a semitrailer that prosecutors said was going 65 mph and didn’t begin to break until the truck hit the first of several vehicles slowed for an Interstate 465 construction zone.