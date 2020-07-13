Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. EDT

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. district judge has ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana. The Trump administration immediately appealed, asking a higher court to allow the executions to move forward. The executions, pushed by the administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003. The new hold on executions came a day after a federal appeals court lifted a hold on the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT on Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family members of three people slain in Arkansas more than 20 years ago are among the most vocal opponents to the federal government’s plan to execute one of the men convicted of killing their loved ones. Relatives of the victims of Daniel Lewis Lee have pleaded for him to receive the same life sentence as the ringleader in the plot that led to the slayings. Now, family members say their grief is compounded by the push to execute Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old girl died after she went missing while swimming in a northwestern Indiana lake. An Indiana conservation officer says emergency crews were called Sunday evening to Lakeshore Camp Resort in Portage, where the girl began struggling in the water near a swim platform. Lifeguards immediately began a search but the girl was found about a half hour later by a firefighter in about 15 feet of water. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A federal judge agreed Monday to suspend a rule that requires women during the COVID-19 pandemic to visit a hospital, clinic or medical office to obtain an abortion pill. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland ruled Monday that the “in-person requirements” for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a “substantial obstacle” to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the pandemic's circumstances. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and other groups sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May to challenge the rule.