Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone goes viral

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Dari Fair went viral a few weeks ago after posting a video of a unique ice cream cone being made.

The Mishawaka shop is now gaining national attention, with people traveling from all over the country to try the new Turtle Cone.

The cone is loaded with vanilla ice cream, filled with caramel, dipped in chocolate, and rolled in pecans.

Dari Fair's video now has almost 16 million views on Facebook, and owner Dawn Nemeth is overwhelmed.

"We have met so many people," she said. "We have such a good following of customers, and now we're just meeting so many more people."

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone costs $3.99, with three different toppings to choose from.