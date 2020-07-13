Advertisement

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone goes viral

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Dari Fair went viral a few weeks ago after posting a video of a unique ice cream cone being made.

The Mishawaka shop is now gaining national attention, with people traveling from all over the country to try the new Turtle Cone.

The cone is loaded with vanilla ice cream, filled with caramel, dipped in chocolate, and rolled in pecans.

Dari Fair's video now has almost 16 million views on Facebook, and owner Dawn Nemeth is overwhelmed.

"We have met so many people," she said. "We have such a good following of customers, and now we're just meeting so many more people."

Dari Fair’s Turtle Cone costs $3.99, with three different toppings to choose from.

Latest News

News

Woman in critical condition after Lake Michigan water rescue

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two sisters were taken to the hospital after crews rescued them from Lake Michigan on Sunday.

News

Jeremy Cuellar wants to withdraw guilty plea from 2018 killing of Tyrone Hassel III

Updated: 2 hours ago
The man charged and sentenced in the murder of a Berrien County army sergeant in 2018 now wants to withdraw his guilty plea.

News

Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan speaks with Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now

Updated: 2 hours ago
At-Large Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now on Monday to discuss the latest on police salaries, the coronavirus impact in South Bend and more.

News

Picture perfect weather to begin the workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
A gorgeous start to the week before shower chances arrive in Michiana Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity levels climb back into the 'uncomfortable' territory late this week.

Latest News

AP

Alaska sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state.

News

Appreciation event celebrates local police officers

Updated: 11 hours ago
A police appreciation event was held for police officers in St. Joseph County.

Sports

Washington Redskins to change nickname

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Washington Redskins are expected to announce tomorrow that the team will retire its nickname.

AP

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

Updated: 16 hours ago
A federal appeals court ruled Sunday that the first federal execution in nearly two decades can proceed as scheduled on Monday.

AP

UNC commission recommends re-naming 4 campus buildings

Updated: 17 hours ago
A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings.

Indiana

Indiana Rental Assistance Portal launching

Updated: 17 hours ago
Indiana's Rental Assistance Portal is launching Monday morning.