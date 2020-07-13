Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan speaks with Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There has been serious talk about a Citizens Review Board in South Bend after weeks of protests and the tabling of a bill that would have raised police salaries within the department.

At-Large Common Council Member Rachel Tomas Morgan joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now on Monday to discuss the latest on police salaries, the coronavirus impact in South Bend and more.

“This bill 21-20 was an ordinance sponsored by the mayor, and it would have given the police a mid-year 2.5% raise and also provide $2,500 of residency pay,” Morgan said.

You can watch the entire interview by clicking the video above.

