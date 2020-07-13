Advertisement

Appreciation event celebrates local police officers

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A bounce house, horseback rides, corn hole and everything in between was at the police appreciation event Sunday.

Officers from South Bend, Mishawaka, the sheriff’s department and some of the smaller agencies in the county were invited.

Jake Teshka with South Bend City Council helped plan the event and says that, since there hasn’t previously been one like it in the area, he felt it was important to have.

“Especially, obviously, given the times. A lot of these officers have a very low morale right now because they feel like everybody is against them,” Teshka said.

Because of this, the owner of the property where the event was held was more than happy to help celebrate local officers.

“A lot of us who are in business and just live our lives like most Americans, we don’t realize that these officers are people. They have families. They have lives, and we take them for granted a lot of times,” property owner Joe Layne said.

“These are individuals who have to see the worst in humanity as a part of their job, and so for them to come here and just be able to have a day of fun and relaxation, I think is important. It’s important for us to be able to show them that support,” Teshka said.

St. Joseph County Commissioner Deb Fleming was at the event showing her support of the county's police force and the work they do.

“Our county can end up being a good place to live, a good place to work, a nice place to raise our families, and an enjoyable community and county to live in, and that’s what I’m appreciative of our police for,” Fleming said.

Teshka and Layne both say they are hopeful that this event celebrating the officers will be one that continues in the future.

“It’s been really well-received, not just from the officers, but also from other businesses that wanted to contribute and be a part of it. So, we will get some more feedback from the officers and kind of tweak things, and we’ll do it again,” Layne said.

