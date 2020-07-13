Alaska sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state.

The Anchorage Daily News reports there was one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported in Alaska.

The state Department of Health and Social Services says 93 of the new cases involved Alaska residents and 23 involved non-residents.

The new cases reported Sunday break a previous record set the day before, when the state reported 77 cases.

Alaska has reported 1,774 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 847 active cases and 17 deaths.