Advertisement

Alaska sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

(WAGM)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- There were 116 new COVID-19 cases reported across Alaska Sunday, the highest daily increase so far in the state.

The Anchorage Daily News reports there was one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported in Alaska.

The state Department of Health and Social Services says 93 of the new cases involved Alaska residents and 23 involved non-residents.

The new cases reported Sunday break a previous record set the day before, when the state reported 77 cases.

Alaska has reported 1,774 cases of COVID-19 statewide, including 847 active cases and 17 deaths.

Latest News

News

Appreciation event celebrates local police officers

Updated: 1 hour ago
A police appreciation event was held for police officers in St. Joseph County.

Sports

Washington Redskins to change nickname

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Redskins are expected to announce tomorrow that the team will retire its nickname.

AP

Appeals court: 1st federal execution in 17 years can proceed

Updated: 5 hours ago
A federal appeals court ruled Sunday that the first federal execution in nearly two decades can proceed as scheduled on Monday.

AP

UNC commission recommends re-naming 4 campus buildings

Updated: 6 hours ago
A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana Rental Assistance Portal launching

Updated: 7 hours ago
Indiana's Rental Assistance Portal is launching Monday morning.

News

Michigan reports one more coronavirus death, 390 new cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported one more coronavirus deaths and 390 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana

Indiana reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 560 new cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more coronavirus deaths and 560 new cases on Sunday.

News

Fire ravages home on South Bend’s Westside

Updated: 12 hours ago
Just after 10:00am South Bend Fire Department responding to a fire at 2501 W. Ford Street on the South Bend’s Westside.

News

Downtown South Bend hosting variety of summer activities and events

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Downtown South Bend wanted to still make events like these possible, even with the pandemic.

News

St. Joseph High School updates athletics procedure after 7 athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT
The school continues to ask “...every single student-athlete to conduct the at-home screening prior to each workout and to be honest and forthright.”