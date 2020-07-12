Advertisement

UNC commission recommends re-naming 4 campus buildings

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings that currently have ties to slaveholders or white supremacists.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Friday recommendation from the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward will go to school’s chancellor, who can then decide to forward it to the Board of Trustees.

History professor Jim Leloudis co-chairs the commission.

He says the four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation.”  

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana Rental Assistance Portal launching

Updated: 1 hour ago
Indiana's Rental Assistance Portal is launching Monday morning.

News

Michigan reports one more coronavirus death, 390 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michigan health officials reported one more coronavirus deaths and 390 new cases on Sunday.

Indiana

Indiana reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 560 new cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more coronavirus deaths and 560 new cases on Sunday.

News

Fire ravages home on South Bend’s Westside

Updated: 6 hours ago
Just after 10:00am South Bend Fire Department responding to a fire at 2501 W. Ford Street on the South Bend’s Westside.

Latest News

News

Downtown South Bend hosting variety of summer activities and events

Updated: 18 hours ago
Downtown South Bend wanted to still make events like these possible, even with the pandemic.

News

St. Joseph High School updates athletics procedure after 7 athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
The school continues to ask “...every single student-athlete to conduct the at-home screening prior to each workout and to be honest and forthright.”

News

Downtown South Bend hosting variety of summer activities and events

Updated: 20 hours ago
Downtown South Bend offers a variety of summer events and activities through August.

News

Drive-by parade celebrates 17-year-old recovering from brain surgery

Updated: 23 hours ago
A drive-by parade was put together to celebrate a 17-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery.

News

Drive-by parade celebrates 17-year-old recovering from brain surgery

Updated: 23 hours ago
A drive-by parade in Elkhart County was put together for a 17-year-old boy recovering from brain surgery.

Indiana

1 man seriously injured in early morning LaPorte County crash

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT
One man was airlifted to an area hospital early Saturday morning after a single vehicle crash.