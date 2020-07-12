UNC commission recommends re-naming 4 campus buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A commission at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has voted in favor of a recommendation to rename four campus buildings that currently have ties to slaveholders or white supremacists.

The Charlotte Observer reports the Friday recommendation from the Commission on History, Race and A Way Forward will go to school’s chancellor, who can then decide to forward it to the Board of Trustees.

History professor Jim Leloudis co-chairs the commission.

He says the four buildings at issue are named after men who “used their positions to impose and maintain violent systems of racial subjugation.”