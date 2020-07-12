Advertisement

Sunshine to start the week, then heat and humidity return

Sunshine Monday and Tuesday before a warming trend here in Michiana. Humidity will also be trending upward through the week with more chances for showers and storms.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A few showers popped up on radar especially in our southern counties this afternoon. Most of those have fizzled and things are starting to clear out. Clear skies overnight with a breeze from the North will keep things cool. 60 is your Low overnight. High pressure controls our weather for the next few days as sunshine, sunshine, and you guessed it, more sunshine is on tap to start your week.

Monday will feature temperatures in the low to mid 80s with a lower dew point keeping things feeling pleasant. As the center of high-pressure slides to our East we will flip the light breeze out of the Southwest. This will start our warming trend on Tuesday with temperatures in the middle 80s with a slight increase in dewpoints. This will make things feel a little sticky during the heat of the day. As we head through the week temperatures look to top out near or just above 90 by Friday and Saturday, humidity will also be on the rise as it will feel uncomfortable by the end of the week. More chances for scattered showers and storms during the week with our first chance coming Wednesday into Thursday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will clear out and the stars will shine bright alongside comet NEOWISE! It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the North between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Low of 60.

MONDAY: High pressure takes over and sunshine will dominate to start the week. Lower humidity will also be in place to start your week with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. High of 82.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Another cool night with temperatures falling through the 60s. Low of 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we begin a warming trend for the week. Temperature will be up in the mid 80s. With this rise in temperatures the dew points will also be on the rise and it will feel uncomfortable by the end of the week. High of 86.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 81

Sunday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: Trace

