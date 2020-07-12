St. Joseph High School updates athletics procedure after 7 athletes test positive for COVID-19

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -St. Joseph High School sent an email to parents after learning multiple athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

16 News Now tells us what this means for St. Joseph sports.

In a copy obtained by 16 New Now of the email sent to St. Joe High School parents, St. Joseph High School says seven student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week since summer workouts started.

Only three of those cases came from athletes who participated in summer drills.

School officials shared this information with St. Joseph County Health Department officials so they can start with contact tracing.

Full team practices are broken down into smaller groups of 15 or less in this early return to the practice phase.

Workouts will be canceled for groups who had a member test COVID positive for the next 14 days according to the St. Joe's updated athletic practice procedures,

Athletes in groups that have been excluded from workouts will not be able to return until those two weeks are up, even if they receive a COVID-19 test that comes back negative.

The school continues to ask “...every single student-athlete to conduct the at-home screening prior to each workout and to be honest and forthright.”

16 News Now reached out to a spokesperson for the school, who said, “Saint Joseph High School is committed to protecting the health and safety of all student-athletes, managers, coaches, trainers, and staff.”

The school learned about these updates July 9th while working with the St. Joseph County Health Department.

