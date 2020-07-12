Scattered showers and storms Sunday will give way to sunshine to start your week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Scattered Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday across Michiana. More isolated in the afternoon. These are associated with a weak cold front that is sliding South through the day. We remain warm with a high of 80, but the humidity will stay low for now. Some clouds throughout the day will also begin to break as we head through the afternoon. This will leave us with clear skies and a great chance to catch comet NEOWISE early tomorrow morning.

Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and relatively low humidity. Highs to start your week will be in the low to mid 80s. The second half of next week will feature a rising trend in temperatures. We will likely be a tick or two above the 90 degree mark come Friday and Saturday. With this rise in temperatures we will also see the humidity increase again. More chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible late this week.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. Otherwise partly cloudy skies. If you were thinking of heading to the beach this afternoon, it may be a good day to just relax on the sand because there is a high swimming danger. High of 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few sprinkles are possible early especially in our southern counties. Clouds do begin to clear out and we will be left mostly clear overnight. Low of 60.

MONDAY: Staying clear with plenty of sunshine to start your week. It will be about average in the temperature category, but the humidity will be relatively low. High of 82.

TUESDAY: More sunshine coming your way with high pressure in control! The day will feature lower humidity and no chance for rain. Our upward temperature does begin with a high of 86.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 85

Saturday’s Low: 68

Precipitation: 0.00″

