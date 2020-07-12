Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRIAL BACKLOG

Suspended trials create backlog in Vanderburgh County courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jury trials have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a backlog of cases in southwestern Indiana. According to the Courier & Press, about 180 defendants await trial in Vanderburgh Circuit Court, an 80-person increase prior to the pandemic. Cases will start moving through the system again July 20, but Judge David Kiely says it'll take months for the backlog to be cleared. He estimates a year before actually picking up the backup. In the meantime, county officials have approved funds to install a new computer system to enable video streaming in Kiely’s courtroom.

MONON TRAIL BRIDGE

Monon Trail getting pedestrian bridge near state fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Construction is underway on a new pedestrian bridge for the Monon Trail over a busy Indianapolis street near the Indiana State Fairgrounds. City officials planned to close all lanes of 38th Street at the trail’s crossing over the weekend for construction crews. The raised, five-span bridge will cost $5.6 million and is scheduled for completion by July 2021. The popular recreation trail stretches from near downtown Indianapolis north to Carmel, Westfield and Sheridan in Hamilton County.

FOOD BANK FUNDS

11 Indiana food banks to share $300,00 in state funds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The State Department of Agriculture says it'll distribute a total of $300,000 in state funding to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need. Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the state’s food bank association, says the impact of the COVID-19 virus is estimated to increase food insecurity among Indiana residents by 40% this year. That puts one in five Hoosiers at risk of hunger and includes more than 414,000 children. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will receive the largest amount, nearly $100,000. The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature as part of the biennial budget.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MUNCIE SCHOOLS

Muncie Schools set 2 days for in-person enrollment

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in Muncie Community Schools have set aside two days for parents who want to enroll their children in person. Each of the district’s school buildings will be open for class registration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1-6 p.m. Thursday. The Star Press in Muncie reports that parents can choose to register students to attend school in person this fall or to take classes remotely using the district’s virtual learning program. About 2,100 students have been registered to attend school in person this fall, while 178 have signed up for virtual learning. The district’s fall 2019 enrollment was 4,863.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA

Indiana officials report 793 new confirmed virus cases

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials in Indiana are reporting 793 additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. The newly confirmed cases bring the state’s total to more than 51,000. Indiana’s State Department of Health also says Saturday that 2,563 Indiana residents have died from complications due to the virus. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. More than 558,000 COVID-19 virus tests have been reported to the health department.

WELFARE OFFICES

Indiana welfare offices reopen to foot traffic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service. The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. FSSA had been processing applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for benefits or check the status of their cases either online or by phone. Division of Family Resources staff are required to wear face coverings and take other protective measures for themselves and the public. The agency is encouraging all visitors to wear masks.

FEDERAL EXECUTION

Justice Dept. seeks to overturn order halting execution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has filed an emergency motion with an appeals court seeking to immediately overturn a lower court’s ruling that has halted the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The motion was filed Saturday with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The inmate, Daniel Lee, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection on Monday at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife and her 8-year-old daughter. A federal judge put the execution on hold because of concerns from the family of the victims about the coronavirus pandemic.

ELDORADO RESORTS-CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Eldorado must sell 3 Indiana casinos as part of Caesars deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eldorado Resorts will have to sell three Indiana casinos by the end of this year as it takes over Caesars Entertainment. The Indiana Gaming Commission imposed that requirement Friday as it gave state approval for Reno, Nevada-based Eldorado’s $17.3 billion takeover of Caesars that will create a gambling giant operating in 16 states. Commission officials raised concerns that Eldorado would have an “undo economic concentration” by owning five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos. An Eldorado executive said the casinos in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area town of Elizabeth would likely be sold, with a sale of the Hammond casino possible.