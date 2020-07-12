Indiana reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 560 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4 more coronavirus deaths and 560 new cases on Sunday.

At least 2,567 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 51,612 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 793 new cases were reported.

Friday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 7 more coronavirus deaths, 521 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 455 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 314 new cases were reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.