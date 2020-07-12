Advertisement

Indiana Rental Assistance Portal launching

(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
(WNDU) - Indiana's Rental Assistance Portal is launching tomorrow morning.

Hoosier renters who have been unable to make rent payments due to the economic impact of the pandemic can apply for help.

Applications can be found at IndianaHousingNow.org starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

This comes after Governor Holcomb announced last month that $25 million in relief for renters would be made available through the COVID-19 rental assistance program.

If anyone is facing a more immediate housing crisis, they are asked to call 211.

Homeowners who need help making mortgage payments can check out a different website,  877gethope.org.

