Indiana News Digest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRIAL BACKLOG

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jury trials being suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic means a backlog of cases, including in southwestern Indiana. Currently around 180 defendants sit in jail awaiting trial in Vanderburgh Circuit Court, an 80-person increase prior to the pandemic, according to the Courier & Press. SENT: 230 words.

With:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA: Indiana reported 560 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Sunday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

AROUND THE STATE:

EXCHANGE-FLYING BOXCAR

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The final pieces of a C-119 “Flying Boxcar” aircraft purchased by the Atterbury-Bakalar Air Museum have made it to Columbus, the culmination of months of planning and several trips to Wyoming to pick up parts of the disassembled plane. The 40,000-pound plane, which is not airworthy, was taken apart several months ago at an airport in Greybull, Wyoming, where the aircraft’s parts were loaded on to trucks and driven 1,460 miles to the Columbus Municipal Airport. By Andy East. The Republic. SENT: 850 words, photos requested.

EXCHANGE-RIDER’S BOND

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — She fell in love with him when they first began riding. Mary Ann Hope, 73, has been riding Flash for more than eight years now. He’s a 28-year-old pony who lives at Ellington Stables. Her bond with the horse was important because after the successful kidney transplant, it was discovered that Hope had a blood clot. She had a stent put in, but the blood flow never returned to her left foot. Her left foot and part of her leg had to be amputated. By Phil Steinmetz. The Herald-Times. SENT: 900 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

—INDIANA LAKE-DEATH: The body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake over the weekend authorities announced Sunday.

—SEVERE WEATHER-INDIANA: Crews were working to restore power to thousands of customers in central Indiana Sunday after a series of storms hit the region.

—LAKE MICHIGAN-TEMPERATURE: Lake Michigan is having a warm summer. The average surface water temperature was 75.3 degrees on July 9, setting a record for the month based on 26 years of record keeping, government scientists said.

—CENTENARIAN BIRTHDAY PARADE: A suburban Indianapolis woman has turned 105 years old with a car parade to mark the occasion.

—MONON TRAIL BRIDGE: Construction is underway on a new pedestrian bridge for the Monon Trail over a busy Indianapolis street near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

—FOOD BANK FUNDS: The State Department of Agriculture plans to distribute a total of $300,000 in state funding to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need.

SPORTS:

INDYCAR-ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, Wisconsin — Pato O’Ward of Mexico won the pole as Scott Dixon chases his fourth straight victory in the second half of a weekend IndyCar doubleheader at Road America. O’Ward had a time of 1 minute, 44.8971 seconds on a course that stretches slightly over 4 miles and includes 14 turns. Sunday’s race will have the youngest front row in IndyCar history with the 21-year-old O’Ward winning the pole and the 20-year-old Colton Herta qualifying second. Dixon qualified sixth as he pursues his 50th career triumph. Dixon has been the only driver to win an IndyCar race this season. By Steve Megaree. SENT: 400 words.

