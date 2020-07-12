Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Scott Dixon earned his third straight victory Saturday with an improbable triumph in the opening race of a weekend doubleheader at Road America, as IndyCar welcomed fans to its races for the first time this season. Dixon has won each of the three IndyCar races to take place thus far during this pandemic-delayed season. He’s the first IndyCar driver to start a season with at least three consecutive victories since Sebastien Bourdais reeled off four straight to start the 2006 campaign.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tommy Johnson Jr. topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday at the NHRA Nationals in the the series’ return from a more than four-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson, the winner in the last race before competition was suspended, had a 3.983-second run at 317.72 mph in a Dodge Charger in front of a limited number of fans at Lucas Oil Raceway. Steve Torrence led in Top Fuel, Jason Line in Pro Stock and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Torrence had a 3.779 at 321.19, Line ran a 6.626 at 206.10 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Krawiec had a 6.897 at 196.24 on a Harley-Davidson.

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Speedway winners’ club has been exclusive — just five drivers have combined to win the first nine NASCAR Cup races. All have championships, with the 400-mile race providing a springboard to the title for Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. That trio also has multiple Kentucky wins, which speaks volumes about their mastery of the 1.5-mile oval. Sunday presents different hurdles, running in daylight for just the second time with drivers having to adjust without practice and qualifying because of coronavirus concerns. How well they adapt could determine whether club membership expands or remains the same.