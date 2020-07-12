Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (AP) — Semi-trucks, motorcycles and classic cars rolled through a rural area in northern Indiana to honor a fellow trucker who is dying from brain cancer. The drivers wanted to show their respect for Jon Kuckuck. He watched a parade of dozens of vehicles outside his home in South Whitley. The drivers also raised money for Kuckuck’s wife, Tami. She says they have an “amazing group of friends” that has acted as their “legs through this whole journey.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons said says a staff member involved in preparing for the first federal executions in nearly two decades has tested positive for coronavirus. The Justice Department says the development won't mean an additional delay in the government’s timetable, which has already been stalled by a federal court. The department says the worker hadn't been in the execution chamber and hadn't come into contact with anyone on the specialized team sent to the prison to handle the execution. The bureau made the disclosure in court filings in response to lawsuits that have sought to halt executions scheduled to resume Monday.

BORDEN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after the body of a Kentucky man was pulled from a southern Indiana lake. Indiana Conservation Officers say the body of 32-year-old Cory Dugger of Louisville was recovered after 5 p.m. Saturday from Deam Lake. Clark County dispatchers received a 911 call after he disappeared beneath the surface while outside a designated swimming area. Bystanders pulled him from the water and started CPR until Indiana State Police arrived. The incident remains under investigation.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in central Indiana after a series of storms hit the region. Indianapolis Power & Light Company said Sunday that more than 25,000 customers were affected. By Sunday, just under 3,000 were without power, though company officials say additional outages are possible. The National Weather Service says there's a chance of more thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.