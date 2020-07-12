Here is the latest Indiana news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jury trials have been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a backlog of cases in southwestern Indiana. According to the Courier & Press, about 180 defendants await trial in Vanderburgh Circuit Court, an 80-person increase prior to the pandemic. Cases will start moving through the system again July 20, but Judge David Kiely says it'll take months for the backlog to be cleared. He estimates a year before actually picking up the backup. In the meantime, county officials have approved funds to install a new computer system to enable video streaming in Kiely’s courtroom.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Construction is underway on a new pedestrian bridge for the Monon Trail over a busy Indianapolis street near the Indiana State Fairgrounds. City officials planned to close all lanes of 38th Street at the trail’s crossing over the weekend for construction crews. The raised, five-span bridge will cost $5.6 million and is scheduled for completion by July 2021. The popular recreation trail stretches from near downtown Indianapolis north to Carmel, Westfield and Sheridan in Hamilton County.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The State Department of Agriculture says it'll distribute a total of $300,000 in state funding to 11 Indiana food banks to provide assistance and services to Hoosiers in need. Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, the state’s food bank association, says the impact of the COVID-19 virus is estimated to increase food insecurity among Indiana residents by 40% this year. That puts one in five Hoosiers at risk of hunger and includes more than 414,000 children. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana will receive the largest amount, nearly $100,000. The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature as part of the biennial budget.

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in Muncie Community Schools have set aside two days for parents who want to enroll their children in person. Each of the district’s school buildings will be open for class registration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1-6 p.m. Thursday. The Star Press in Muncie reports that parents can choose to register students to attend school in person this fall or to take classes remotely using the district’s virtual learning program. About 2,100 students have been registered to attend school in person this fall, while 178 have signed up for virtual learning. The district’s fall 2019 enrollment was 4,863.