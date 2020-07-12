Fire ravages home on South Bend’s Westside

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Just after 10:00am South Bend Fire Department responding to a fire at 2501 W. Ford Street on the South Bend’s Westside.

Crews on scene tell 16 News Now that the family in the home made it out safely and there were no injuries. Firefighters also report no injuries.

In total around six engines responded to the blaze along with two ladder trucks fighting the fire at both the front and the back of the home.

This all happening in a residential neighborhood with several homes nearby the house on fire, and as of last check it is unknown if any other homes in the area sustained damage.

“At first my husband, I was in the shower, and he was like ‘hey, the house behind us is on fire,” Marcie Grolemund says. “Then when I seen it, I thought possibly the flames could go over to the neighbors house, which I grew up with them my whole life too, which they’re like family. So, it kind of freaked me out what was going on.”

Total damage to the home is not known at this time and the cause remains under investigation.

