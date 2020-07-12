Downtown South Bend hosting variety of summer activities and events

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are plenty of summer events hosted by Downtown South Bend that you can take part in this season.

Like the Summer Fitness series that took place for the second time Saturday morning on the Gridiron Plaza.

This series features a variety of free fitness classes each Saturday morning through August.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, 50 people can participate, and registration is required beforehand.

Arts on the Race is another summer event happening in conjunction with South Bend Venues Parks and Arts.

It’s designed to amp up the experience of the East Race Waterway, with artists set up along the race showcasing their work.

Downtown South Bend wanted to still make events like these possible, even with the pandemic.

“We’re really making an effort to have them as safe as possible so people can feel like, yeah okay, I know I need to limit what I do, but DTSB events are a safe thing that I can do and get out of the house,” DTSB Director of Marketing and Events Kylie Carter said.

For more information on the different Downtown South Bend events happening this summer, you can visit their website here.

