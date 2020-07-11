Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Quick Draw Evening' game
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Indiana Lottery's "Quick Draw Evening" game were:
14-21-23-26-31-34-35-41-42-43-49-51-54-55-68-69-71-72-78-79, BE: 72
(fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight, seventy-nine; BE: seventy-two)